Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $445.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

