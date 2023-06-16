Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

NFLX stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.31. The stock has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

