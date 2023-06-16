Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Investor AB acquired a new position in Neonode during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neonode by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NEON opened at $8.07 on Friday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

