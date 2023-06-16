NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $16.24

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $16.75. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 244,330 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

