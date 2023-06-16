NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 360,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 493,005 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 436,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Macquarie cut shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

