Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Hologic by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 58,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 40,934 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Hologic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Hologic by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

