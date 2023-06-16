Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,836 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.