Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 7,182 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 559.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.3 %

BRO opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

