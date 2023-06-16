Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 39,500 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 2,679.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,023,000 after purchasing an additional 470,901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,010 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,801.40%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

