Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $208.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.