Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $482,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $201.13.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

