Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $361,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,946 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $74,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 in the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

