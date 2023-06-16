Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $347,000 Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 311.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.1 %

TNL opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

