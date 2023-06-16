Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $285,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 16,557.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

