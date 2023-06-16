Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,452 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $54.04.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

