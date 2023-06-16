Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 3,782 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

CALM opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.72%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

