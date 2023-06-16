Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Roy A. Whitfield Sells 30,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) Director Roy A. Whitfield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.57 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a negative net margin of 467.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,464.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,003,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,585 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 221.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,720,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

