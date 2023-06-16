Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.25 and last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 14947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.17. The firm has a market cap of C$790.13 million and a P/E ratio of 76.96.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Further Reading

