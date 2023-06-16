Needham & Company LLC Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $150.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

NYSE FN opened at $129.10 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $650.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

