NB Private Equity Partners Limited Plans Dividend of $0.47 (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:NBPE opened at GBX 1,564.15 ($19.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.96. NB Private Equity Partners has a one year low of GBX 1,335 ($16.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,740 ($21.77). The firm has a market cap of £731.40 million, a P/E ratio of -836.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trudi Clark purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($19.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($24,808.93). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

