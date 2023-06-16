Navcoin Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $42,426.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00105544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017753 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,365,284 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

