Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.75. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 35,541 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.