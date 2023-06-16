National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $97.79

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.79 and traded as high as C$98.90. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$98.80, with a volume of 4,054,378 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. CSFB lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.77.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.80.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.745694 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

