NanoString Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,739% compared to the typical daily volume of 544 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NSTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 335,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,811. The company has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

