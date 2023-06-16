Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 38.2% in May

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

Shares of MBIO stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $8.00. 200,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,408. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.