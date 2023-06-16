MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.42

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $2.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397599 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

