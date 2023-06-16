MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.37

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.37 and last traded at $79.37, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.31.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

