MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSA. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $161.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -938.59 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $161.70.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.