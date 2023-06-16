M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
