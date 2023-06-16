M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 600,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

