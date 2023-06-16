M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,702 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $1,922,546. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 56,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,034. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

