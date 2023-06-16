M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,002. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

