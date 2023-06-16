M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,076 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,525,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 812,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

