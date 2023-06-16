M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $138.52. 1,229,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

