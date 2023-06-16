M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,578 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,632. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,125 shares of company stock worth $36,869,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

