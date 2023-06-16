M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,363 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4,698.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Kroger by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,552. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

