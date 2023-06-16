Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $700,448.49 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $700,448.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,396,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,082,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $207.67 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
