Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $700,448.49 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $700,448.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,396,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,082,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $207.67 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

