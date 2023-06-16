Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Airbus Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

About Airbus

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

