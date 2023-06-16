Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Airbus Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Increases Dividend
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
