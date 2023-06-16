Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Thales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Thales stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $157.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

