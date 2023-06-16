Moonriver Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00018884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and $2.38 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,839,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,021,392 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

