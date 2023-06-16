Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $140.62 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $140.62 million and $2.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00044868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00034171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,802,139 coins and its circulating supply is 660,862,280 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

