Monero Price Reaches $135.93 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $54.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.93 or 0.00533557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,476.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00293661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00407276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,292,800 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.