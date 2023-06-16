Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 161,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 439,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

