Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,888,950.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,666,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

