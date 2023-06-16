Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $5,045,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

Moderna stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.