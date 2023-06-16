Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $50.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 188.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 142.4% during the first quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

