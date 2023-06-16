Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.66).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 210.20 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

