Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74). 57,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 12,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,965.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.41.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

