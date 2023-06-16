Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $56.73 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $507.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

