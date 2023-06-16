Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $179.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

